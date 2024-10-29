Man sentenced over dog attack involving child in Belfast

Two people were sentenced on Tuesday over dog attacks in prosecutions brought by Belfast City Council.

A man has been sentenced over a dog attack in Belfast in which a three-year-old boy was injured.

Mark McLaughlin, of Prospect Park, was sentenced at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday over an incident on March 29 this year.

His Collie-Husky cross dog attacked the young boy, who suffered injuries to his face and forehead.

Belfast City Council brought the prosecutions in the interest of public safety and in adherence to The Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order.

Mr McLaughlin pleaded guilty to the offence and received a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation, in addition to £139 in legal and court costs.

Meanwhile, in a separate prosecution brought by the council under the same legislation, Eileen Irvine, of Westrock Grove in Belfast, was convicted following an incident on March 24.

Her Bulldog and Lurcher-type dog attacked and injured a Jack Russell-type dog in the O’Neills Lane area of the city.

Ms Irvine pleaded guilty and received a £250 fine for the attack and an additional £90 fine for failing to have a licence for her dogs. She was ordered to pay £500 in compensation, along with £89 costs.

Meanwhile, police in north Belfast used a taser on two dogs after a woman was bitten on the leg in the Upper Canning Street area of Belfast on Monday afternoon.

Officers had received a report of aggressive dogs in the area shortly before 5pm and when they arrived, they found the two dogs fighting each other.

The officers judged the dogs to be posing a danger to the public, and used a taser to “prevent further attacks”, a PSNI spokesperson said, adding the Police Ombudsman has been informed and enquiries continue on behalf of Belfast City Council’s Dog Warden.

A council spokesperson said its dog wardens attended the scene.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident, and cannot comment further while our investigation is ongoing,” they added.