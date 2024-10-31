Man returned for trial on series of sex offences

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sex offences.

Johnny Crumlish (19) of Glenabbey Crescent in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local magistrates court.

He faced eight charges including four sexual assaults and four sexual assaults outside the jurisdiction.

All of the offences were said to have occurred on September 18 2022.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Crumlish said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

Crumlish was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 29 and released on bail.