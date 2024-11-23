Man remanded in custody over suspected cocaine haul valued at £1.8m seized in Co Tyrone

Conor O'Donnell (38) appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday after he was detained in a car outside Omagh on Friday.

A 38-year-old man has appeared in court following the seizure of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £1.8 million.

Conor O’Donnell, whose address cannot be published, is charged with importing and possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

The seizure occurred in Omagh on Friday (November 22).

The original estimate for the haul was £750,000, but further examination revealed the quantity to be of a significantly higher value.

A detective constable told a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday morning that the charges could be connected.

Before the hearing got fully under way, a defence lawyer applied for anonymity, pointing out that such orders are routinely granted in Derry Magistrates Court.

The application was challenged by members of the media.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan refused to grant anonymity, but ordered that O’Donnell’s address should be withheld.

The court heard that police stopped a vehicle at Doogary Road, Omagh in which O’Donnell was the sole occupant.

A search located 15 packages secreted in a hide and O’Donnell was arrested.

During interview he accepted owning the vehicle and a seized mobile phone for which he provided a passcode but when tried this didn’t work.

He provided ‘no comment’ to all questions regarding the packages.

Police were able to gain access to the device without the passcode, which showed GPS information that O’Donnell had travelled from Derry to Thomastown in Co Kilkenny, then back over the border via Aughnacloy prior to being stopped in Omagh.

Objecting to bail, the detective pointed to a likelihood of further offending and it is believed he is a member of an organised crime gang with links to the INLA.

“He is on benefits and has no signs of wealth or how he could have these drugs, and may have to recoup the loss.”

A defence solicitor enquired if police believed O’Donnell was conveying he drugs as opposed to supplying, but the detective replied: “I can’t answer that as he provided no comment during interview.”

Urging bail to be granted the defence said the case is in the very early stages and will take significant time to progress.

“He is a father of five all under 18 and his partner is very distressed particularly with the Christmas period approaching,” said the defence.

While conceding the charges were serious, it was contended with strict conditions bail could be granted.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked on the significant amount of drugs found adding: “There is a substantial loss sustained by whoever owns the drugs. I believe there is a risk of further offending.”

Bail was refused and O’Donnell will appear again at Omagh Magistrates Court by video-link on December 17.