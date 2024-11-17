Man loses part of ear in Belcoo assault

Police have made two arrests after a man was left with part of his ear missing following an assault in Co Fermanagh.

Shortly after 12:10pm yesterday, it was reported to police that a man was located in premises on Main Street in Belcoo with injuries that also included a cut above his eye.

The man said he had been assaulted by two other males. He was taken to hospital for treatment and police subsequently arrested a man aged in his 20s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, criminal damage, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

A man in his 30s, was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Both men remain in custody at this time.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them by calling 101.