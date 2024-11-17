Man killed in workplace accident ‘will be loved and remembered always’

‘Asma’ Belo Diogo, who died following a workplace accident in Cookstown last Wednesday.

A man killed in a workplace accident in Cookstown has been named.

‘Asma’ Belo Diogo, who lived in the Dungannon area, died following the incident at the Trade Mouldings premises at Cookstown’s Ballyreigh Business Park last Wednesday morning.

A death notice for Mr Diogo describes him as “a loving father, son, brother, partner and friend”.

It added he “will be loved and remembered always by all those who knew, loved and worked with him”.

Funeral details have yet to be confirmed.

The fatal incident is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive and the PSNI, Trade Mouldings said following the tragedy.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the company, which manufactures cabinet furniture, confirmed “with great sadness” that an employee had died.

“Our condolences are with his immediate family at this time,” they said.