Man jailed for role in ‘appalling and frightening sequence of bloody violence’

A man has been jailed and two others sentenced for their roles in an “appalling and frightening sequence of bloody violence” on a residential street in west Belfast.

All three appeared before judge Mark Reel at Belfast Crown on Tuesday.

Violence erupted in the Norglen Parade area just after 6am on April 1 last year and CCTV footage of the incident was played in court.

Piarais Hamill (27) received a 12-month sentence, divided equally between custody and licence.

With an address given as HMP Maghaberry, he admitted three charges of possessing an offensive weapon - namely a gas cannister, a water tap attached with a pipe and a metal bar - as well as charges of affray and resisting police.

Shane McKeaveney (24) from Elgin Street in Belfast, was ordered to serve 50 hours community service and was placed on probation for 18 months for charges of criminal damage, attempted criminal damage and affray.

Grainne O’Halloran (35) from Clonavogie Gardens in Belfast, was also made the subject of an 18-month probation order after she admitted a charge of affray.

After watching the CCTV, Judge Reel branding the behaviour of all three as “appalling”.

The violence erupted following an incident inside Hamill’s home and the events that then spilled onto the street were captured on a CCTV camera installed at his home.

The court heard that Hamill had invited McKeaveney into his house for a drink.

A fight inside the house then broke out which resulted in a both men exiting the house and walking into the street.

Shortly afterwards, a group - some of whom were not charged - became involved and during the 15-minute incident Hamill can be seen walking to and from his house and onto the street with an array of weapons.

At one point he lifted a gas cannister which he threw at a group including McKeaveney whilst at another point he is seen swinging a water tap with the pipe attached which he removed from his house and took onto the street.

During the affray, O’Halloran is visible on the CCTV holding a knife and lunging twice at Hamill.

Branding the incident as an “appalling and frightening sequence of bloody violence”, Judge Reel imposed the sentences upon all three.