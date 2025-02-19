Man jailed for posting threatening messages about Derry mayor also targeted Leo Varadkar

A man jailed for threatening posts aimed at Northern Ireland’s first black mayor also accused former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of treason and repeatedly referred to him as the “gay Indian” man ahead of a referendum last year.

Kevin Barry McIntyre, sentenced to five months for posts about Derry and Strabane Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr, targeted Mr Varadkar ahead of last March’s referendum on changing the wording of the Republic’s constitution.

The 31-year-old, of Miller Street in Derry, in a post and accompanying video repeatedly referred to Mr Vardakar as the “gay Indian” who was trying to remove the definition of “woman” from the constitution, an at minimum disingenuous reading of the wording of the changes.

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

McIntyre, branded a “racist” by a judge at his sentencing at Derry Magistrates last Friday, claimed in the video the former taoiseach “doesn’t care about women, who has no children”.

He went on to link the referendum to migrants arriving in Ireland, claiming most come from “fundamentalist Islam” countries and that because of the changes this would somehow lead to those coming in treating women “as they do back in their own countries”.

In the accompanying post, McIntrye said: “In my point of view this is treason.” Mr Varadkar, who did not contest the last election, was contacted for comment.

Voters in the Republic overwhelming voted against the two changes to the constitution, one that would have expanded the definition of family to those that are not based on marriage.

Voters rejected the changes to the Irish Constitution

The second would have removed the reference to women’s “life within the home” and add an obligation to “endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home”.

McIntyre was sentenced last week after being convicted of sending messages of a “menacing nature” on May 2 and May 4 last year.

In the posts, he called Kenyan-born Ms Senoi Barr “a terrorist” and referred ‘the blacks taking over". One message headed “terrorist alert” stated the mayor would be removed from the city “dead or alive”.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council Lilian Seenoi-Barr addressing the Unity Against Division community rally for solidarity in Derry on Wednesday evening. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 7-8-2024 (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

He also posted about Foyle MP Colum Eastwood, claiming he was responsible for deaths due to the Covid vaccine.

During his trial last December, McIntyre attempted to defend the posts, claiming he was “entitled to express my opinions” and said they were for “education and entertainment”.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the posts were ‘filthy, threatening, abusive language’ and were clearly in breach of the communications legislation.