Man jailed for five month for sending threatening messages to Northern Ireland’s first black mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr

The jailing of a man who posting threatening messages about Lilian Seenoi Barr is a victory for everyone who believes in standing up to hate and intimidation, the Mayor of Derry and Strabane said following the sentencing.

Kevin Barry McIntyre (31), of Miller Street in Derry, was jailed for five months for sending messages of a “menacing nature” on May 2 and May 4 last year.

McIntyre, described in Derry Magistrates Court as “a racist”, posted one message headed “terrorist alert” and which said Ms Sennoi Barr would be removed from the city “dead or alive”.

Following the sentencing, Ms Seenoi Barr said the “verdict is not just about justice for me, it is a victory for everyone who believes in standing up to hate, intimidation, and threats against public service”.

“No one should face fear for simply stepping forward to serve their community,” she added.

“The sentencing sends a powerful and unambiguous message: those who use threats, harassment, or hate speech to silence others will face the full weight of the law.”

The mayor added: “There is a clear line between free speech and criminal behaviour. If you cross it, there will be consequences.”

McIntyre was interviewed by police on May 5 and responded that “everyone leaves Derry dead or alive.”

He denied making threats and said that was simply one interpretation of the messages.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said his client had always accepted he had posted the comments but maintained that he did not intend to put anyone in fear.

He said the messages were posted on McIntyre’s own social media account and there had been no direct contact.

The barrister said that perhaps the defendant had learned a lesson and suggested a community service sentence.

District Judge Barney McElholm said however : “I wouldn’t inflict this man on the community.”

He said the posts were ‘offensive’ and also highlighted posts about Colum Eastwood where McIntyre said the Foyle MP was responsible for deaths due to the Covid vaccine.

Judge McElholm said McIntyre “deserves no consideration from this court nor would he get any”.

Describing the defendant as “a racist”, the judge said he had the opportunity to show some remorse and understanding in his pre-sentence report but had chosen not to do so.

Ms Seenoi Barr added that “hate and intimidation have no place in our society”.

“We must stand united against those who would tear us apart and uphold the values of respect, decency, and justice.”

She said her commitment to serving all the people of Derry and Strabane “remains unwavering”.

“To anyone facing similar threats or harassment: you are not alone.

“There is strength in standing together, in speaking out, and in refusing to be intimidated.

“Today is proof that justice prevails and that our communities will not be silenced by fear.”