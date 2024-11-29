Man jailed for ‘deplorable substance-fuelled’ offending

A 28-year old man with more than 100 criminal convictions has been jailed for 18 months for “deplorable substance-fuelled offending” in Belfast city centre.

Three men were assaulted by Aidan Ryan Muir, who also caused £500’s worth of damage to the Monaco Bar.



As she handed Muir a three-year sentence which was divided equally between prison and licence, Judge Sandra Crawford told him his behaviour was both “violent” and “abhorrent”.



Belfast Crown Court heard all four offences admitted by Muir took place on the afternoon of February 11 2021 in the Winecellar Entry area.



The violent incident started when Muir, whose address was given as ‘no fixed abode’, attacked a man in the entry.



Muir pinned this injured party up against a wall with his arm then elbowed him twice in the face.



As this was happening, a second man who was friends with the male being attacked walked past the entry, saw what was happened and intervened.



Following this, Muir then launched what Judge Crawford described as an “unprovoked, sustained and brutal attack” on the male who came to his friend’s aid.



During this second assault, the second victim was punched and tried to get away - but Muir caught up with him and once this victim was on the ground, Muir kicked him in the head several times as he lay prone and unable to defend himself.



This violent incident was witnessed by a third man who observed Muir stamping on the prone male’s head.



When this third male told Muir he was going to call the PSNI, Muir swung a blow at him which missed.



Muir then picked up a beer keg and attempted to throw it at the third man, but he lost his balance and dropped the keg.



CCTV also captured Muir punching the shutters of the Monaco Bar before lifting the keg and throwing it at the shutters, which damaged three panels and cost £500 to replace.



Judge Crawford revealed that the second man attacked and kicked by Muir sustained “severe soft tissue injuries”.



Noting Muir has 108 criminal convictions, the Judge highlighted several aggravating factors including his “lengthy and relevant” record, the fact there were three victims and that Muir was “under the influence”.



Despite claiming to have little recollection of the incident, Muir pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two charges of common assault and one count of causing criminal damage.



Defence barrister Michael Boyd accepted his client’s behaviour on that afternoon in question was “horrible” but said Muir has expressed “remorse and shame” for what he did.



Mr Boyd told Judge Crawford that Muir had a “settled” childhood but after starting to use drugs in drugs in his early teens, his client became involved in a cycle of substance misuse, offending, custody and homelessness.



The barrister added: “It is hoped that as the years go on, the penny will drop and he will, when offered assistance, take it and get his life back on some form of track.



As she imposed the three-year sentence upon Muir, Judge Crawford told him “this was deplorable, substance-fuelled offending.”