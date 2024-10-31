Man jailed for being disorderly during Derry Halloween events

A man has been jailed at Derry magistrates court for being disorderly in the city centre during the Halloween events and failing to notify police as a registered sex offender.

Terence Halvey (45) of no fixed abode admitted being disorderly on October 29 and failing to notify police as a sex offender on October 16.

The court heard that at around 8.45pm police were called to Water Street to a report of a male walking in front of traffic and hassling members of the public.

They had previously spoken to Halvey due to his behaviour as he was causing a nuisance and “had attracted the attention of council and security staff”.

He was taken into custody and it was discovered that he was a sex offender who had not notified police within a reasonable period after being released from prison on October 16.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene said that Halvey is originally from Dublin and had come to Derry as his mother was residing here.

He said she had subsequently died and Halvey was now homeless.

The court heard that Halvey was on the sex offender’s register for offences committed in the Republic.

Mr Greene said that being homeless Halvey would have to notify police on a daily basis.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that this was the sixth time Halvey had failed to notify police.

He said that the defendant should present himself to the Housing Executive as homeless and would be given some sort of emergency accommodation.

The judge said that Halvey had continually offended and sent him to prison.