Man jailed for attacking woman with machete

A man who attacked a woman with a machete after posting about her on social media has been jailed.

The victim sustained extensive wounds to her legs in an attack carried out by James Murray (24).

With an address as HMP Maghaberry, Murray was deemed a dangerous offender by the Probation Board and Judge Patrick Lynch KC.

Judge Lynch imposed an extended custodial sentence comprising eight-and-a-half years in custody followed by an extended period of three years on licence.

Belfast Crown Court heard that Murray and the injured party had known each other for around 10 years and had fallen out in October 2022.

The violent incident occurred in Belfast on January 10 2023.

The injured party received a call from her friend - who was a former partner of Murray - regarding social media posts he had made.

In these, Murray had been making derogatory comments about the victim and her family and threatened to “get” her.

She decided to confront Murray and as they encountered each other on the street, Murray produced a machete from his jacket.

She ran into a garden but Murray caught up with her, and after swiping the weapon at her head, she fell to the ground.

At this point, she tucked her legs up to her chest to protect herself and as she lay on the ground, Murray slashed her legs with the machete repeatedly.

She sustained extensive wounds to her legs including a deep lacerations to the back of her left thigh and the lower section of her left leg.

A Crown barrister said that the attack resulted in the injured party sustained “residual nerve damage” to her legs along with “long-term scarring”.

When Murray was arrested, he denied making the posts on social media and answered ‘no comment’ when questioned about the attack.

He subsequently admitted the charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Defence barrister Greg Berry KC said his client Murray’s “lifestyle and behaviour was addled by addiction” but whilst in custody he has “made some progress” including seeking counselling.

Noting Murray had 22 previous convictions, Judge Lynch said this included prior offences for wounding, assaults and possessing a knife in a public place.

The judge said: “It is clear that anger management is a serious problem for this defendant, as had been his use of illegal drugs.”

Deeming that Murray posed a significant risk to the public, Judge Lynch spoke of the “gratuitous violence involving the use of a weapon by person incapable of defending herself.”

The judge said that after reading a statement the victim made, it was clear she feared for her life on the night in question and has been left in physical pain.