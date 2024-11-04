Man in court charged with burglary of Derry parochial house

The accused was remanded into custody and also charged with damaging a church window

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry magistrates court charged with burglary of a parochial house and criminal damage to a window in a church.

Jordan Leighton (24) of Duncreggan Road in Derry appeared charged with offences that were said to have occurred on November 3.

He was charged with burglary of St Joseph’s Parochial House with intent to steal, criminal damage to a church window, going equipped for burglary by having gloves, possessing a knife, criminal damage to a shop window and attempted burglary of the same shop with intent to steal.

The court heard that police were called to a report of an attempted burglary at the parochial house at 7.45am where a man had been detained in the basement of the premises.

A search uncovered a pair of gloves and a knife and a rock was also found that was believed to have been used to break the window.

The court heard that at 6.56am police also received a report of an attempt to break into a shop.

CCTV was examined and a man matching Leighton’s description was seen trying to break a window with a brick.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Leighton denied being in the property to burgle but was there hiding from some people who were after him.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said he did not believe he was suitable for bail.

Leighton was remanded in custody and will appear again on November 28.