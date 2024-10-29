Man in court accused of ‘serious sexual assault’ on woman in Derry

A man has appeared at Derry magistrates court charged in connection with what police described as “a serious sexual assault” on a female in the Lecky Road area in the early hours of Sunday.

Emmet Deehan (32) of no fixed abode was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on a woman on October 27.

He was also charged with sexually assaulting the woman by penetration on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges.

A defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said that his client had been questioned for some time about the incident.

He said at this stage the main evidence appeared to be from doorbell video footage and his client denied he was the person in the footage.

The solicitor said that the “paramount evidence” was going to the forensics and that could take some time to be forthcoming.

Mr Harvey said that it would be ‘naive’ for Deehan to apply for bail to an address in the city and said there would be no bail application at this stage.

Deehan was remanded in custody to appear again on November 21.