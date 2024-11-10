Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ in Co Tyrone crash

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after being in a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say they also arrested a man at the scene who has since been released on street bail.

The collision, which involved a white Ford Fiesta and a black Audi A4, took place on the Drumgrass Road in Cookstown at around 1:40am.

A male passenger in the Audi was taken to hospital for treatment to ‘serious injuries’ sustained in the crash – a number of others involved are said to have minor injuries.

They are asking for anyone who might have more information or footage of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting refering 137 of 10/11/24.