Man hospitalised with head and body injuries after ‘serious assault’ in Carrickfergus

Police say the incident took place on Tuesday evening

A man was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and body following a ‘serious assault’ in Carrickfergus.

The incident occurred at around 9.45pm on Tuesday outside a property in the Irish Quarter West area of the town.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and body,” a police spokesperson said.

Detectives are appealing for information following the assault and are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage contacts them on 101, quoting reference 1585 03/12/24.