Man ‘filmed naked ex-partner while she slept and sent footage to his father’ court hears

A Belfast man allegedly filmed his naked ex-partner while she was asleep and sent footage to his father, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old defendant is also accused of threatening to kill the woman during a row over the contents of his phone.

Prosecutors claimed he warned her: “If you go to the police my daddy will get me out of it, money goes a long way. Or better still, I will kill you.”

The accused is not being named to protect his former partner’s identity.

He denies charges of voyeurism, disclosing private sexual photographs and making a threat to kill the woman.

During a bail application the court heard she went to bed after they were drinking together at his north Belfast home in the early hours of September 14 this year.

When the woman checked the defendant’s phone the following morning she discovered naked photos and videos of her allegedly taken as she slept.

In one image he appeared to be groping and touching her, while in another clip the camera had been tilted to show an exposed intimate part of her body.

“The injured party told police she was completely unaware of the photos and videos being taken, and had not given consent to the applicant doing so,” Crown counsel said.

Checks of the defendant’s phone also allegedly showed an attempted video call with his father.

The accused did manage to send one of the recordings to him, according to the prosecution.

Counsel added: “The father replied later that morning, saying ‘nice’.”

A separate WhatsApp conversation between the defendant and a friend raised further suspicions that images may have been shared

Despite wiping the pictures and recordings from her ex-partner’s phone, the court heard she took screenshots before erasing the contents.

Later that morning he allegedly made the threats to her as they argued about his device being restored to factory settings.

The accused also faces separate counts of common assault, criminal damage and breach of a non-molestation order in connection with a subsequent incident on November 1.

He allegedly grabbed her by the hair, smashed her phone and threw it over a nearby fence after they had met in a bar and gone back to his home.

A defence barrister told the court his client denied the charges during police interviews and was willing to provide the phone to verify his account.

“He said the photos were taken consensually, he denied sending them to the friend and his father, and he also denied making any threat,” counsel stressed.

Mr Justice McAlinden heard the alleged victim and accused have a child together from their previous relationship.

Adjourning the case, the judge stated: “I won’t consider a bail application unless I have some input from Social Service on their views about any risk to the child.”