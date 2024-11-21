Man extradited from Poland to face sex charges involving two young girls jailed for four years

A paedophile extradited from Poland back to Northern Ireland to face sex offences against two young girls has been jailed for four years.

Judge Geoffrey Miller KC also imposed a ten year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and told 60-year-old Wojciech Armatys that he will be subject to the police sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

Describing the abuse the girls suffered as “horrendous,” the Downpatrick Crown Court judge said “there can be no doubt of the hurt expressed by both victim and there is a palpable need for each of them to receive help from professional assistance.”

Last September window fitter Armatys, with an address at Atlantic Avenue in Belfast, entered guilty pleas to seven charges including five of sexual assault of a child under 13 and two of inciting or causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity on dates unknown between 31 December 2010 and 8 April 2012.

When he first appeared in court in 2018 a police officer revealed he was arrested at Belfast International Airport as he was about to board a flight back to Poland.

After he denied the offences and was set to go on trial in 2019, Armatys fled to Poland but he was extradited back to the north earlier this year.

Outlining the facts of the case during his sentencing remarks on Thursday Judge Miller told the court how the two victims were seven and 10.

Armatys was friends was the elder child’s mother and the abuse went on for several months, when he at times threatened to hurt her. Her friend was also assaulted during a sleepover.

Despite this threats she disclosed the abuse to her mother and when Armatys was arrested and questioned, he claimed he was owed money so the allegations had been concocted “as some way of revenge.”

Judge Miller said the case was aggravated because two victims had been abused, they were vulnerable due to their ages and there had been negative consequences for both victims who were now adults.

In mitigation Armatys had a clear record and had entered guilty pleas but the judge said it was his view the defendant’s “culpability is high” while he posed a moderate risk of further offending.

In addition he also imposed a five year restraining order and barred Armatyus from working with children or vulnerable adults.