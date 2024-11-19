Man extradited to Republic to stand trial for assault and coercive control charges

A man has been extradited from the north to face a number of charges

A man in his 30s has been extradited from the north to the Republic where he will stand trial for a number of offences, including assault and coercive control.

The 33-year-old was extradited on Tuesday 19 November after having been arrested on 27 February of this year.

Police say the offences are alleged to have occurred in Monaghan in 2020 and 2021.

They include assault causing harm, coercive control, and contravention of a safety order, theft and possession of a weapon.

A spokesperson for the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today’s extradition delivers on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims.

“Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”