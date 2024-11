Police searched a vehicle in the West Bank Road area of north Belfast

A man is expected in court on Monday following the seizure of suspected herbal cannabis with a street value of up to £150,000 in north Belfast.

He has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

The arrest came after officers searched a vehicle in the harbour area of West Bank Road.

The man is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.