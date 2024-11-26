Man due in court following death of pensioner Tony Miskimmon in Antrim

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged with the manslaughter of a pensioner in Antrim earlier this month.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Miskimmon (74) was the victim of an alleged assault in the Station Road area of the town on November 2 .

He later died in hospital.

A man appeared in court charged with wounding and criminal damage in connection with the incident.

He has now been charged with manslaughter after the charges were reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The man is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates’ Court today.