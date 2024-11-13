Man dies in workplace accident in Co Tyrone

Police are at the scene in the Sandholes Road area of Cookstown

A man has died after a workplace accident in Co Tyrone.

It happened at the Trade Mouldings premises in Cookstown on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the company, which manufactures goods for the cabinet furniture market, confirmed the man who died was one of their employees.

“Our condolences are with his immediate family at this time,” it added.

Police earlier said officers were at the scene of a sudden death on the Sandholes Road.

The emergency services are believed to be have been called at around 9.30am.

A PSNI spokeswoman told The Irish News: “Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a man in the Sandholes Road area of Cookstown.

“The Health and Safety Executive NI have been informed.”