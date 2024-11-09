Man dies in Enniskillen motorbike collision

The incident occurred last night at around 9:30pm

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Enniskillen, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred last night (November 8) on the Derrylin Road at around 9:30pm.

Police say a black Audi A4 and a Honda CBF 600 motorbike were involved in the crash.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers along with colleagues from partner emergency services attended but sadly the rider of the motorcycle was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

Officers are examining the circumstances of the collision and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has footage which could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1743 of 08/11/24.