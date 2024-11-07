Man dies in Co Fermanagh road crash

A man has been killed following a road crash in Co Fermanagh, police have said.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Lisnaskea in the early hours of Thursday.

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Police received a report, shortly after midnight, of a single-vehicle collision on the Lisnaskea Road.

♦Subscriber Exclusive: Q&A with columnist Tom Kelly

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our inquiries.

“Please call on 101, quoting reference 4 07/11/24.”