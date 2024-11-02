The crash was reported late on Friday night

A man has died after being struck by a car in Co Armagh.

The incident was reported shortly before midnight on Friday between Crossmaglen and Culloville.

Police said the pedestrian was found on the road with serious injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A report was received, shortly after 11.50pm on Friday night, of a concern for the safety of a man on the Cullaville Road.

“Officers attended the scene to find a male lying in the road with serious injuries. CPR was commenced until the arrival of ambulance staff but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Slieve Gullion area Sinn Féin Councillor Aoife Finnegan said that the fatality is ‘very sad news’.

The Cullaville Road remains closed at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.