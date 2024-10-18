Man denies murder of Steven Peck in Ballymoney

A Co Antrim man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man in Ballymoney in 2021.

Brian John McCook is one of five people charged with offences arising from the death of Steven Peck.

The 33-year old was found seriously injured close to the Joey Dunlop leisure centre in Ballymoney in January 2021.

He was brought to hospital but died six days later from his injuries.

Brian McCook appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, where he was charged with murdering Mr Peck on January 9, 2021.

When the single charge was put to the 28-year old, from Urbal Road in Dervock, he replied “not guilty”.

Stephen Derek McCook (32), also of Urbal Road in Dervock, is facing the same murder charge but he has not yet been arraigned.

Co-accused David Austin (58) from Cherry Gardens in Ballymoney appeared in court in February 2023 and was handed a life sentence after he admitted a charge of murdering Mr Peck.

He was sentenced by Mr Justice O’Hara and the minimum period he will have to serve before being considered eligible for release will be set at a later date.

Two woman have also been charged with offences arising from the murder.

Both accused appeared in court in April 2022 and denied charges of perverting the course of justice.

Easther McCook (50), from Urbal Road in Dervock, was charged with, and denied, that between January 2 and 6, 2021 she provided false alibis to police.

Lisa Gemmell, who is 33 and from Union Street in Ballymoney, denied deleting records from a mobile phone between January 2 and 4, 2021.

Following the arraignment of Brian McCook, Mr Justice O’Hara released him on continuing bail.