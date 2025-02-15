Man charged with kidnapping in connection with hijacking at Craigavon Area Hospital

A man is due in court on Saturday morning charged in relation to the hijacking of a car outside Craigavon Area Hospital last month.
The 45-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including hijacking, threats to kill, kidnapping and assault on police.
The charges follow the hijacking of a Volkswagen Polo at the Co Armagh hospital on January 25.
He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates court, sitting in Lisburn, on Saturday morning.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”