Man charged over suspected cannabis farm in Newtownabbey

Police have charged a man over a suspected cannabis farm in Co Antrim.

A 44-year-old man has been charged following the discovery of a large number of suspected cannabis plants in Newtownabbey.

The man was arrested and charged by detectives form the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit following the search of a property in the area on Wednesday.

He has been charged with offences including cultivating cannabis, possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.