Man charged over £200k cannabis farm find in Co Tyrone

Police discovered a 'sophisticated' cannabis factory with an estimated £200,000 worth of drugs in Ballygawley. (PSNI)

A man in his 20s has been charged with drug offences following the discovery of a £200,000 cannabis farm in Co Tyrone.

The 27-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, aiding and abetting possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

He is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday 5 December.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch made the discovery and arrest in Ballygawley on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to an address in the Dungannon Road area just before 3pm, where they uncovered the factory and arrested the man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and cultivation of class B drugs.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.”

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking members of the public who may have any information which could be of assistance to contact them on 101.