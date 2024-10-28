Man charged in relation to sexual assault in Derry

A man has been charged by police in connection with a sexual assault in Derry in the early hours of Sunday.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was left with serious facial injuries following the incident in the Lecky Road area of Derry in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the victim was approached by an unknown man who pulled her into a nearby alleyway where he sexually assaulted her, and also repeatedly hit her in the face and banged her head on a wall.

A 32-year-old man arrested later on Sunday in relation to the attack has now been charged with sexual assault by penetration and grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.