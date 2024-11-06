Man caught with cocaine at his home in west Belfast avoids jail but ordered to carry out community service

A 44-year old man who was caught with cocaine in his west Belfast home has been ordered to serve 120 hours of community service.

Raymond Donnelly, from Iveagh Street, was sentenced on Wednesday for possessing the Class A drug with intent to supply at Belfast Crown Court by Judge Gordon Kerr KC.

The court heard that on April 27, 2022 Donnelly’s home was searched by the PSNI on an unrelated matter.

Whilst at the property, officers located a House of Fraser bag in a wardrobe which contained two separate quantities of cocaine amounting to just over 140 grams as well as a cutting agent.

Also seized were 100 deal bags and Donnelly’s mobile phone.

After the phone was examined, no evidence indicating criminality was located on the device.

It also emerged that the cocaine was of a very low quality and was estimated to be valued at between £2,600 and £3,900.

When he was interviewed by police about the drugs, Donnelly said he won money on a football bet and bought the cocaine for his own personal use.

He also told officers he bought the cutting agent to dilute the cocaine.

When asked if he had been forced to store the drugs for someone else, Donnelly denied this.

Judge Kerr revealed that in a prior court hearing, Donnelly claimed that the drugs belonged to a man who had been staying in his house the night before the search and who has since died.

Questioning why Donnelly didn’t tell this to police following his arrest, Judge Kerr said he was “absolutely satisfied” this was a false account.

He also noted that Donnelly pleaded guilty to the charge.

Defence submissions made by barrister Michael Boyd set out Donnelly’s clear criminal record and his client’s work history.

Describing Donnelly as “an isolated and vulnerable man”, Mr Boyd said the drugs were of a low quality.

The case concluded when Judge Kerr imposed the community service order which he said was both an alternative to custody and a reminder of Donnelly’s “public responsibilities”.