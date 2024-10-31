Man beaten with hammer after disturbing burglars in Newry

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in Newry on Wednesday night.

A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked with a hammer as he disturbed burglars in his home in Newry.

The assault happened in the Violet Hill Avenue area at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The man returned to his home and was confronted by two males and beaten with a hammer. One of the men was also armed with a machete-style knife.

A PSNI spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address shortly afterwards, on suspicion of aggravated burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He remained in police custody on Thursday.

The spokesperson added: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, or who have may have been in the Violet Hill area between 7.45 and 8.15pm, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1540 of 30/10/24.”