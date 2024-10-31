Man beaten with baseball bat as masked gang force way into Co Armagh home

Police have appealed for information following a break-in in Keady, during which a man was beaten with a baseball bat.

A man has been treated for injuries after being beaten with a baseball bat by a gang of masked men during a burglary in Co Armagh.

The break-in happened in the Fairgreen Park area of Keady and was reported to police shortly after 1am on Thursday.

Several men with their faces covered forced their way into the property before the male householder was beaten with a baseball bat.

The victim was left with facial injuries and bruising to his body.

”He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“An investigation has been launched, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.

”The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 71 of 31/10/24.”