Man attends PSNI interview “voluntarily” over City Hall portrait damage

The empty space on the wall outside The Banqueting Hall of Belfast City Hall, where the portrait of DUP lord mayor Lord Wallace Browne once hung

A man has attended an interview “voluntarily” with PSNI officers investigating damage caused to a portrait of a former DUP Lord Mayor at Belfast City Hall.

The PSNI says the man had attended the interview on Tuesday 19 November, exactly a month after the incident at City Hall.

The damage was caused following an anniversary event for west Belfast Irish language group Glór na Móna, which was attended by a number of senior Sinn Féin figures.

The party said one of its members and assembly employees had resigned after admitting involvement in the incident, which was later revealed by The Irish News to be the son of a serving MLA.

The criminal damage incident was later upgraded to a “hate crime”.

“Police are continuing to investigate criminal damage caused to artwork in Belfast City Hall, which is being treated as a hate crime,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The criminal damage is understood to have occurred sometime on Saturday evening, 19th October and was subsequently reported to police on Monday, 21st October.

“One man attended voluntarily for interview in relation to this incident yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 19th November.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we continue to engage with Belfast City Council. Police would encourage anyone with any information to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1194 21/10/24.”

Before the voluntary interview took place on Tuesday, a DUP MLA had criticised the length of time it had taken for any interviews to have taken place regarding the incident. North Belfast MLA Brian Kingston said it was “astonishing”.