Man attacked in Belfast by ‘large and uncooperative’ crowd armed with weapons

A man has been attacked outside his home by an armed gang in north Belfast.

The disturbance happened outside a house on the Crumlin Road at around 4.20pm on Wednesday.

Police said several men armed with weapons including iron bars had approached an address.

Once the occupant came outside he was attacked by the group.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police responded and found a large, uncooperative crowd in the area.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody at present.”