Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shot fired in Co Antrim

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired at a house in Crumlin.

It happened in the Randox Road area on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man had attended a residential property in the Randox Road area on a business matter.



“He alleged that a shot was fired at him following a disagreement, which caused damage to the roof and rear window of his vehicle.



“Thankfully, he was uninjured though very shaken by the ordeal.

“Shortly afterwards, local officers arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of several offences including attempted murder.



“He remains in custody at this time.”



Enquiries are continuing and police have appealed for information.