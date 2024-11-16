Man arrested in Belfast over serious assault in Killarney in 2015

Police have arrested a man wanted to stand trial in the Republic over an alleged assault in Killarney in 2015.

A 55-year-old man wanted to stand trial in the Republic over a serious assault in 2015 has been arrested in Belfast.

The man was located and detained on Friday by the UK Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement team.

He was then arrested by PSNI officers after an outstanding Irish Extradition Warrant was identified.

The man is wanted to stand trial for an alleged offence of assault causing serious harm in Killarney, Co Kerry, on December 24, 2015.

A PSNI spokesperson said the incident left a woman with “life-changing injuries”.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.