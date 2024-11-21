Man arrested after blackmail investigation search in Dunmurry uncovers firearms and Class A drugs

Police say they have arrested a 43-year-old man.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested as part of a blackmail investigation after a search on a house in Dunmurry uncovered firearms, baseball bats and suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

Police say they arrested the man following the house search, which took place yesterday (November 20).

“As part of an investigation into reports of blackmail over a number of months, officers conducted a search of a property in the Dunmurry area on Wednesday afternoon,” a police spokesperson said.

“A number of items were seized for further examination, including two suspected firearms, cash, two baseball bats and a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs.

“A 43-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including blackmail, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possession of Class A controlled drugs,” they added.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”