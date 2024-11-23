Man arrested after £150k of suspected cannabis found in backseat hideaway during Belfast harbour car search

The suspected cannabis has an estimated value of £150,000 (PSNI).

A man has been arrested after an estimated £150,000 worth of suspected cannabis was found in a ‘well-constructed hide’ in the back of a car during a search in Belfast harbour.

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of supplying class B drugs, possessing class B drugs and possessing class B drugs with intent to supply – he remains in police custody.

The discovery was made by police when a vehicle was stopped and searched on Friday evening in the harbour area of West Bank Road in north Belfast.

“Officers discovered a well-constructed hide between the rear seat of the vehicle and the boot – where a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was concealed - worth an estimated street value of up to £150,000,” a police spokesperson said.

“The suspected herbal cannabis has since been seized along with the vehicle for further forensic examination.

The discovery was made when a vehicle was searched in the harbour area of West Bank Road, north Belfast. Picture: Matt Mackey/PressEye (Matt Mackey / Press Eye)

“An additional search was also conducted at a property in the south Belfast area.”

The search and arrest involved detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit and Belfast Harbour Police.

“This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities,” the spokesperson said.

“We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play,” they added.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information about illegal drug use or supply to contact them on 101.