Police in Armagh have arrested a man after a report of a male armed with a “number of knives” entering premises in the town.

The incident happened in the Barrack Street area on Tuesday evening.

It is understood the male entered a fast food outlet.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers responded and arrested a man, who remained in custody on Wednesday morning.

Officers remained at the scene on Tuesday evening, conducting enquiries, the spokesperson added.