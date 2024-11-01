Man appears in court charged over £27,000 cocaine seizure

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth £27,000.

Michael Mitchell (31), of Bluebell Avenue in Cullion outside Derry, is charged with possessing cocaine and also being concerned in the supply of cannabis, offering to supply cannabis and Diazepam, and possessing Diazepam on October 30.

He is also accused of possessing fireworks and counterfeit Euro valued at €1,200 on the same date.

Mitchell was charged with possessing other drugs on dates in June and August.

A police officer told the court that a search had been carried out at a property belonging to the defendant and drugs, found but Mitchell was not present.

A further search of the same property was carried out in August and more drugs allegedly found.

Some days later Mitchell voluntarily attended with police and was charged and released on bail.

On October 30, police searched two properties in Derry where Mitchell was working on a vehicle.

The court heard a range of items were found and in the vehicle Mitchell was working on, 225g of cocaine valued at £27,000 was found.

A quantity of fireworks was also recovered.

In a pre-prepared statement, Mitchell accepted responsibility for some of the drugs but denied the cocaine.

District Judge Barney McElholm released Mitchell on bail with a cash surety of £2,000, imposed a curfew and tag, and prohibited the defendant from having any internet enabled device.

Mitchell will appear again on November 28.