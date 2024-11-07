Man and woman from Coalisland appear in court charged with firearm offences following shooting

The firearms were discovered by police in Coalisland

Two people have appeared in court after a number of firearms were recovered by police investigating an incident in Coalisland last week during which a man was shot in the arm.

Eamon McElkenny (34) and Roisin Price (43) both of Maplebrook Court, Coalisland are jointly charged with possessing four 12 gauge shotgun cartridges, eight or more assorted rounds, an empty magazine, a sawn off shotgun barrel, and two air rifles in suspicious circumstances and without a firearms certificate.

McElkenny is further charged with possessing ammunition and unlawfully acquiring explosives.

A detective constable told Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday the charges could be connected.

He explained during the early hours of 5 November police were carrying out a patrol following the shooting, when they observed three people walking in the Linside area of Coalisland.

On seeing police one person dropped a sum of cash and a bag of medication to the ground and fled on foot.

He was apprehended and provided the name Loughlan Fitzpatrick, which officers believe was false.

The other two people – McElkenny and Price – were also detained and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

When Price was searched, two spent shotgun cartridges were found in her bra, which have been sent for forensic testing.

Meanwhile, McElkenny’s home was searched and firearms and ammunition were recovered.

The detective constable confirmed there is currently no evidence of any paramilitary link.

During police interview Price confirmed she has seen some of the firearms while staying at McElkenny’s address.

He made no comment to any questions put to him.

The detective did not oppose bail for Price who was released to reside at an address approved by police and must have no contact with McElkenny or any witnesses.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy also agreed to release McElkenny on £500 bail with a £500 surety to reside at an address approved by police.

He must have contact with his co-accused or any witnesses and is banned from entering Coalisland.

The case will be mentioned again at Dungannon Magistrates Court on 27 November.