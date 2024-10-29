Man accused of holding woman’s head underwater

The court was told that the woman was held under water by her hair

A Co Antrim man has appeared in court accused of holding a woman’s head underwater.

At Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, 53-year-old Mark Jones was charged with three offences alleged to have been committed over a two day period on August 26 and 27.

Jones, from Camlin Park in Crumlin, faces two charges of common assault of the female complainant and one of non-fatal strangulation.

The particulars disclose that he allegedly held the woman underwater by her hair and “intended to affect her ability to breathe”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would review the case on November 26.