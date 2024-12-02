Man accused of having thousands of pounds worth of cocaine claims it was Polyfilla

A police dog involved in the search operation located a white powder in a small tub and another rock-like substance

A man accused of having thousands of pounds worth of cocaine claims it was only Polyfilla, the High Court has heard.

Mark Ellis (37) insists that a tub seized from a house in Derry last month contained just the building material.

Ellis, of Orangefield Park in Omagh, faces a charge of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

PSNI officers raided the property at Fallowlea Park on November 21.

A police dog involved in the search operation located a white powder in a small tub and another rock-like substance.

Preliminary tests carried out on the substance have indicated the presence of cocaine valued at up to £3,000.

But prosecution counsel Charlene Dempsey told the court Ellis denies there were any illicit substances.

“During police interviews he said it was Polyfilla, and that he had put it in a bag because it was rubbish,” Ms Dempsey disclosed.

Thomas McKeever, defending, confirmed his client stands by those assertions.

“He worked as a painter and decorator for many years and says the bag sat in the premises for a lengthy period of time,” the barrister said.

“He is adamant that he will be vindicated if this goes to trial.”

Mr McKeever also insisted that no weighing scales or other evidence of drug-dealing activity was found at the property.

Ellis was seeking to be released on bail while he faces prosecution over three separate incidents.

Along with the alleged cocaine seizure, he has been charged with driving while unfit through drugs in connection with two incidents earlier this year.

The court heard police stopped him in a car in Coleraine on April 20, and again in Limavady on July 30.

On both occasions he was either unsteady, slurring his speech or appeared drowsy and struggling to communicate.

Ms Dempsey confirmed that preliminary breath tests taken during both incidents showed zero readings for alcohol.

Adjourning the bail application, Lord Justice McCloskey requested more evidence from any organisations providing treatment and therapy to Ellis before deciding if he is to be released from custody.