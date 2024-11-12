Man (28) tried to get schoolgirl to view sexual activity, court told

A man has been ordered to stand trial accused of attempting to sexually groom and meet a child in Belfast.

Ajay Kumar Narne, 28, also allegedly tried to get a schoolgirl to view sexual activity.

The defendant, of Donard Street in the city, is facing prosecution over suspected offences committed in February 2023.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and attempted sexual communication with a child.

Narne is further accused of intentionally trying to get a girl aged under 16 to watch an image of another person engaged in a sexual act.

No further details were disclosed during the brief preliminary enquiry hearing.

The defendant confirmed that he understood the alleged offences but declined to give evidence or call witnesses.

District Judge Steven Keown returned the accused for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Narne was released on continuing bail under strict conditions.

Judge Keown directed: “He is not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 without approval from police and social services.”