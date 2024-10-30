Man (24) arrested on suspicion of rape of young woman in Derry

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating the sexual assault of a young woman in Derry.

The incident happened in the Bank Place area of the city at around 1.30am on Saturday.

The victim was a young woman aged in her late teens.

A PSNI spokesperson said the 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and remained in custody on Wednesday.

“Police continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and would ask anyone who can assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1303 of 26/10/24,” they added.