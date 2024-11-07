Majority want MLAs to keep Windsor Framework arrangements, according to poll

Checks on goods coming from GB are required under the Windsor Framework and NI Protocol. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Almost six in ten people want to keep the post-Brexit trade arrangements which were put in place by the Protocol and Windsor Framework, a new poll has revealed.

The poll showed that 57% of those surveyed were in favour of continuing with current arrangements, while 33% were against.

This comes as MLAs are expected to hold the first ‘democratic consent’ vote on the extension of Articles 5-10 of the Windsor Framework before the end of the year, following direction from Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn last week.

These articles include arrangements for the free movement of goods on the island of Ireland as well as post-Brexit customs requirements and regulatory checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

The Windsor Agreement was announced by then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in February 2023.

The ‘democratic consent’ vote in the assembly is to be held up to every four years to approve the continuation of these arrangements.

It only requires a simple majority to pass and does not need cross-community support – as only unionist members are expected to oppose, it is anticipated that the arrangements will continue.

The results of the poll by LucidTalk were included in a report published by Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) showed ‘democratic consent’ was highest among those surveyed who identified as ‘strongly nationalist’ (92%), ‘slightly nationalist’ (87%) and ‘neutral’ (84%).

Meanwhile, more respondents who identified as ‘slightly unionist’ were in favour (44%) of MLAs voting to continue the arrangements than against (27%).

‘Strongly unionist’ respondents were strongest in their opposition at 90%.

“This latest poll once again shows majority support for MLAs voting in favour of democratic consent,” said Principal Investigator, Professor David Phinnemore.

“Such support cannot, however, mask the fact that most respondents who identify as ‘strongly unionist’ remain implacably opposed to the Protocol/Windsor Framework”.