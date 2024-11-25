Northern Ireland

Main road closed after car crash in Lisburn

Motorists have been advised to seek an alternative route for their journey

Police remain at the scene (Niall Carson/PA)
By Caoimhe Quinn McCullough

The Moira Road in Lisburn is closed in both directions on Monday evening due to a car crash close to the junction with Ballinderry Road.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Moira Road, Lisburn is currently closed in both directions close to the junction with Ballinderry Road, due to a road traffic collision.”

“Police are at the scene alongside emergency services colleagues. Please seek an alternative route for your journey. ”