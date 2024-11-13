Main Post Offices in Derry and Belfast face closure in proposed shake-up

The Post Office has revealed 115 branches are at risk of closure across the UK.

Main Post Office branches in Belfast and Derry are among those in the north at risk of closure under plans for major changes.

The Post Office has said it is planning to offload 115 directly owned branches out of its network of 11,500 across the UK.

This could mean the branches are transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or even face closure entirely.

Out of the 115 branches earmarked to be offloaded are four in Northern Ireland.

They are the Post Office in Belfast city centre’s Bridge Street, Derry’s branch at Custom House Street, Bangor, Co Down’s Main Street branch and Newtownards’ Frances Street branch.

Around 1,000 workers are employed at the 115 branches across the UK now facing an uncertain future.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said it is considering the future of its remaining directly managed branches that are “loss-making”, and is considering a range of options to “reduce out central costs”.

It is also speculated that hundreds of head office roles could also go as the Post Office seeks to cut costs.

A former postmaster wrongly accused of theft in the Horizon scandal that engulfed the Post Office is among those to welcome the proposed shake-up.

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, Chris Head called for a larger proportion of revenue to end up with postmasters “to bolster their poor remuneration levels whilst at the same time innovating for the future to develop more products and services for customers”.

“There must be a commitment from government to help deliver this and the end goal being mutualisation for a successful future,” he said.

“Post Office has always been a top heavy organisation and that needs to change going forward to make it more efficient.”