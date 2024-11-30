M2 motorway lanes closed due to concern for safety of individual

Part of M2 closed to traffic early on Saturday morning

Police concerned for the safety of an individual closed off parts of the M2 on Saturday morning.

Both the north and south bound lanes of the motorway were closed for a time as police responded to the emergency.

All three north bound lanes at the hill section of the motorway are closed with traffic being diverted diverted off at Greencastle

Earlier the road was also closed south bound at Sandyknowles. Theses lanes were re-opened shortly after 8am.

Police were responding to reports of an individual in distress on a bridge overlooking the motorway.