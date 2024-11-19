Lush! Classical announces ‘biggest show yet’ with Armand Van Helden at Belsonic 2025

Lush! Classical will hold it's 'biggest show yet' at next year's Belsonic.

The popular event, which sees the Ulster Orchestra put a classical twist on dance anthems, is set to take place in Belfast’s Ormeau Park on Saturday, June 7.

The concert is the latest to be announced for next year’s Belsonic festival, alongside Justin Timberlake, Alanis Morisette and Snow Patrol.

Special guests performing at the Lush! Classical will include renowned American DJ Armand Van Helden, who is set to make his first appearance in the north.

Van Helden is best known for tracks including 1999′s You Don’t Know Me and more recently as part of music duo Duck Sauce, whose 2010 single Barbra Streisand topped the charts in more than ten countries.

Originally held as a one-off event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lush! Nightclub in 2016, Lush! Classical has played the SSE Arena for the past eight years.

Next year’s show at Belsonic will be the event’s first outdoor concert and their ‘biggest show yet’.

It is set to be curated by Brothers in Rhythm (Dave Seaman & Steve Anderson) while the musical scores will be arranged and conducted by Cliff Masterson, known for his work with artists such as Kylie Minogue and Depeche Mode.

Tickets for the event go on sale on November 22.